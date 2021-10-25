U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.18% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.18%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.18% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.47%, and the index climbed 0.90%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 1.53% or 2.59 points to trade at 172.01 at the close. Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) added 1.44% or 5.27 points to end at 371.26 and Walmart Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.16% or 1.72 points to 150.06 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were American Express Company (NYSE:), which fell 2.55% or 4.77 points to trade at 182.31 at the close. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.77% or 1.61 points to end at 207.63 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.66% or 0.35 points to 52.58.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 12.66% to 1024.86, Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which was up 6.93% to settle at 109.42 and Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:) which gained 5.97% to close at 22.56.

The worst performers were Ball Corporation (NYSE:) which was down 5.13% to 87.48 in late trade, Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.61% to settle at 76.21 and HCA Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.46% to 241.81 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 79.73% to 1.490, GreenPro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 72.94% to settle at 1.4700 and PAE Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 67.46% to close at 9.880.

The worst performers were Erytech Pharma SA ADR (NASDAQ:) which was down 39.96% to 3.290 in late trade, Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 38.91% to settle at 4.020 and SG Blocks Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.96% to 3.650 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2054 to 1208 and 115 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2295 rose and 1423 declined, while 156 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 12.66% or 115.18 to 1024.86. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.44% or 5.27 to 371.26. Shares in Erytech Pharma SA ADR (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 39.96% or 2.190 to 3.290. Shares in PAE Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; up 67.46% or 3.980 to 9.880.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.23% to 15.24.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.66% or 11.85 to $1808.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.21% or 0.18 to hit $83.58 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.36 to trade at $85.00 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.31% to 1.1611, while USD/JPY rose 0.23% to 113.72.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 93.812.