U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.15% By Investing.com

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the added 0.15%, while the index climbed 0.39%, and the index gained 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Home Depot Inc (NYSE:), which rose 5.73% or 21.25 points to trade at 392.33 at the close. Meanwhile, Nike Inc (NYSE:) added 1.76% or 2.98 points to end at 171.83 and Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:) was up 1.36% or 2.88 points to 215.18 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 3.13% or 7.29 points to trade at 225.80 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 2.55% or 3.74 points to end at 143.17 and Dow Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.77% or 1.06 points to 58.86.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.89% to 181.81, Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:) which was up 6.25% to settle at 267.54 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) which gained 5.73% to close at 392.33.

The worst performers were Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which was down 7.33% to 23.64 in late trade, Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 6.09% to settle at 66.14 and DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc (NYSE:) which was down 4.61% to 101.56 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Bimi International Medical Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 53.14% to 1.0000, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 48.37% to settle at 2.7300 and Progenity Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 39.48% to close at 4.840.

The worst performers were Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 36.28% to 2.160 in late trade, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 35.94% to settle at 6.72 and OptiNose (NASDAQ:) which was down 33.47% to 1.590 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1806 to 1392 and 152 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2026 fell and 1667 advanced, while 198 ended unchanged.

Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.89% or 13.30 to 181.81. Shares in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 6.25% or 15.73 to 267.54. Shares in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 6.09% or 4.29 to 66.14. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 5.73% or 21.25 to 392.33. Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.73% or 21.25 to 392.33. Shares in Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; falling 36.28% or 1.230 to 2.160. Shares in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 48.37% or 0.8900 to 2.7300. Shares in OptiNose (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 33.47% or 0.800 to 1.590.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 0.73% to 16.37.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.82% or 15.25 to $1851.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.01% or 0.01 to hit $79.76 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.51% or 0.42 to trade at $82.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.43% to 1.1318, while USD/JPY rose 0.61% to 114.82.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.55% at 95.927.

