Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.11%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.11%, while the index climbed 0.22%, and the index gained 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 3.09% or 4.98 points to trade at 166.18 at the close. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) added 2.06% or 3.25 points to end at 160.92 and The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.21% or 1.94 points to 162.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:), which fell 1.24% or 2.79 points to trade at 221.59 at the close. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:) declined 0.87% or 3.67 points to end at 419.74 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was down 0.84% or 1.26 points to 148.36.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 7.80% to 65.50, Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 4.29% to settle at 389.90 and NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) which gained 3.75% to close at 45.60.

The worst performers were Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:) which was down 17.64% to 31.14 in late trade, Gap Inc (NYSE:) which lost 5.31% to settle at 27.48 and Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which was down 2.67% to 119.96 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which rose 202.81% to 46.33, Locust Walk Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) which was up 93.84% to settle at 16.980 and Aditx Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 53.54% to close at 3.040.

The worst performers were Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 31.38% to 80.86 in late trade, 111 Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 18.08% to settle at 6.570 and Rxsight Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 13.53% to 12.53 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1896 to 1272 and 176 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2004 rose and 1539 declined, while 169 ended unchanged.

Shares in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 4.29% or 16.05 to 389.90. Shares in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 3.75% or 1.65 to 45.60. Shares in The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.21% or 1.94 to 162.58. Shares in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 202.81% or 31.03 to 46.33. Shares in Locust Walk Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 93.84% or 8.220 to 16.980.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 2.50% to 16.79.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.89% or 16.05 to $1792.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.86% or 0.58 to hit $68.12 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.92% or 0.65 to trade at $71.06 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.17% to 1.1773, while USD/JPY rose 0.35% to 110.00.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.06% at 92.843.