U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.09% By Investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.09%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 0.09%, while the index climbed 0.15%, and the index gained 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.93% or 1.20 points to trade at 63.26 at the close. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:) added 1.77% or 7.11 points to end at 408.56 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.65% or 3.45 points to 212.59 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:), which fell 1.25% or 2.22 points to trade at 175.39 at the close. Walmart Inc (NYSE:) declined 1.03% or 1.55 points to end at 148.90 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.87% or 2.84 points to 324.90.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:) which rose 8.32% to 121.49, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:) which was up 7.01% to settle at 99.44 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 6.15% to close at 60.55.

The worst performers were Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:) which was down 6.10% to 86.07 in late trade, Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:) which lost 3.50% to settle at 21.80 and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.10% to 48.38 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were 111 Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 30.62% to 8.020, CMI Acquisition LLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 30.35% to settle at 26.84 and Sentage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 27.08% to close at 6.10.

The worst performers were Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 34.79% to 9.24 in late trade, Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 15.27% to settle at 18.97 and DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.77% to 6.08 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2221 to 997 and 150 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2354 rose and 1223 declined, while 159 ended unchanged.

Shares in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.15% or 3.51 to 60.55. Shares in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; down 34.79% or 4.93 to 9.24.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 0.41% to 17.22.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.02% or 0.35 to $1805.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 3.08% or 2.02 to hit $67.66 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 3.07% or 2.10 to trade at $70.47 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.13% to 1.1759, while USD/JPY rose 0.00% to 109.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.09% at 92.888.