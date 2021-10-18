U.S. State Dept IG launches probes into end of Afghanistan operations -Politico By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A day after U.S. forces completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, refugees board a bus taking them to a processing center upon their arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin La



(Reuters) – The U.S. State Department’s inspector general is launching a series of investigations into the end of the Biden administration’s diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, Politico reported on Monday, citing officials and documents.

The reviews will focus on the State Department’s Special Immigrant Visa (NYSE:) program, Afghans processed for refugee admission into the U.S., resettlement of those refugees and visa recipients, and the emergency evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, the report added.

Diana Shaw, the department’s acting inspector general, notified Congress of the move on Monday.