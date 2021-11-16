U.S. State Department urges U.S. citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department on Tuesday again urged U.S. citizens in Ethiopia to leave the country immediately while the security situation permits it, adding that Washington has no plans to facilitate an evacuation via military or commercial aircraft.
A senior State Department official said the African Union envoy for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, is planning to return to Ethiopia in the coming days. The U.S. will assess how it can support Obasanjo, including whether it makes sense for U.S. Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman to return, the official said, as Washington steps up pressure to bring an end to the conflict in Ethiopia.
