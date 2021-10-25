U.S. State Department to establish new cyber bureau led by ambassador By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. State Department said on Monday it plans to establish a bureau of cyberspace and digital policy that will be led by a Senate-confirmed ambassador at large, spokesperson Ned Price said.
Price told a regular press briefing the new bureau will focus on international cyberspace security, international digital policy and digital freedom.
The department would also establish a new special envoy for critical and emerging technology, he said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.