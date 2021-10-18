U.S. stagflation fears overblown, bond market investors say at Milken Conference

Article content NEW YORK — Worries that the U.S. economy is heading into stagflation are overblown, several high-profile bond market investors said Monday at the 2021 Milken Global Conference program. Stagflation – when stagnant economic activity is combined with high inflation – is “extremely unlikely,” PIMCO Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman said in a panel discussion at the conference, held in Beverly Hills, California. Other participants in the panel discussion – including PGIM CEO David Hunt; Invesco CEO Martin Flanagan; Elizabeth Burton, chief investment officer for the Employees’ Retirement System of Hawaii; and Scott Minerd, Guggenheim Partners global chief investment officer – largely agreed that the threat of stagflation was remote.

Article content With energy prices on the rise even as the economy remains constrained by supply-chain gridlock, an increasing number of investors have started to fret about the specter of stagflation in recent months. In the past, a stagflationary environment has tended to weigh on stock performance, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a report published earlier this month. The S&P 500’s median real total return fell to negative 2.1% per quarter over stagflationary periods in the last 60 years, compared with an overall median real total return of 2.5% per quarter over that time period, the report said. Invesco’s Flanagan and the panel’s other speakers, however, believe that comparatively strong U.S. growth makes the prospect of stagflation unlikely.