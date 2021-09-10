U.S. special representative for North Korea to travel to Tokyo next week By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. special representative for North Korea will travel to Tokyo next week for talks with South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and other issues, the State Department said on Friday.
Ambassador Sung Kim will also discuss “the immediate resolution of the abductions issue” during his visit, the department said in a statement.
