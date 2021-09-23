U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns amid deportations -report By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. special envoy for Haiti, Ambassador Daniel Foote, has resigned amid mass deportations of Haitian refugees who fled recent political turmoil and natural disasters at home, a PBS reporter said in a Twitter (NYSE:) post on Thursday.
“I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Foote said in his resignation, according to the report.
