U.S. soybeans set for weekly gain on strong export demand

CANBERRA — Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose for a second straight session on Friday and headed for their first weekly gain in six, supported by strong demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.9% at $12.58-1/2 a bushel by 0140 GMT, having firmed 1.4% on Thursday.

* Soybeans up nearly 1% for the week.

* The most active corn futures down more than 0.5% for the week, after firming 2.8% last week.