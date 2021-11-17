U.S. soy, wheat rally on strong demand, inflation worries; corn firm

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. soybean futures jumped 2% on Wednesday to their highest in nearly seven weeks, supported by fresh export deals and strength in the domestic cash market.

Wheat and corn futures were also strong, with wheat recovering from a pullback on Tuesday to top the nine-year high it hit on Monday.

Inflation concerns fortified the entire grain market as commercial buyers scrambled to ensure they bought supplies to guard against further price rallies.

“It is more of an entrenched thing that prices are going to be higher in the future than they are today,” said Greg Grow, director of agribusiness at Archer Financial Services.