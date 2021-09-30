U.S. Should Do the ‘Exact Opposite’ of China — Katie Haun Says By CoinQuora

U.S. Should Do the ‘Exact Opposite’ of China — Katie Haun Says



Katie Haun expressed her sentiment on the U.S’ stance on crypto.

Haun is a tech venture capitalist and Andreessen Horowitz’s General Partner.

She says the U.S. should do the exact opposite of what China did.

With China’s recent ban on cryptocurrencies, the crypto industry watches closely as to what’s going to happen next. Tech venture capitalists like Katie Haun expressed their sentiment on this matter. She says the U.S. should look at China to see what it should not do.

This is an opportunity for the United States because we should be doing the exact opposite in my mind in this realm of what China is doing.

Katie Haun is a former federal prosecutor; currently, she is now Andreessen Horowitz’s General Partner. More so, she expressed these sentiments from last Wednesday’s interview at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha Conference.

To clarify, China has already disclosed its digital yuan test…

Continue reading on CoinQuora