U.S. senators urge FTC to probe Tesla over self-driving claims

Article content SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON — Two U.S. senators on Wednesday pressed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe Tesla, saying the company has misled consumers and endangered the public by marketing its driving automation systems as fully self-driving. “Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities … put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death,” Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

Article content “Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences.” A spokesman for the FTC on Wednesday confirmed the commission had received the letter but declined further comment. The letter, which came after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration opened a probe into Tesla’s Autopilot on Monday, added to pressure on Tesla. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tesla shares were up 4% in early trading Wednesday. Autopilot is a standard feature for Tesla cars and enables the vehicles to maintain distance from cars in front. Tesla sells its advanced driver assistant features such as lane changing and automated parking under the name Full Self-Driving (FSD) for $10,000, although the system does not make its vehicles fully autonomous.