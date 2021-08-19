U.S. Senator Wicker of Mississippi tests positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office said in a statement.
Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health and is being treated by his Mississippi-based physician, his office added.
