U.S. Senator Sanders says overdue for Senators Manchin, Sinema to say what they want in social policy bill By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said Tuesday the time is long overdue for moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to tell the rest of the party what they want included in a multitrillion-dollar bill to expand social programs and address climate change.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to reporters after a vote on as Senators moved toward trying to pass a stop-gap increase in the Treasury Department’s $28.4 trillion borrowing authority on Capitol Hill in Washington October 7, 2021. REUTE

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.