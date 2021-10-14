U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

Article content U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land from advancing in the U.S. Senate’s version of the hotly debated reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator’s Energy and Natural Resources committee, promised U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, that the royalty proposal would not be included in the Senate’s final reconciliation language, according to Cortez Masto’s office.

Article content Manchin’s office declined to comment. The pledge to block the royalty proposal in committee and the full Senate is the latest example of Manchin’s newfound role as a legislative powerbroker in the evenly divided chamber. Last month, the U.S. House of Representative’s Natural Resources Committee added language https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/us-miners-decry-mineral-royalty-plan-floated-congress-2021-09-16/#:~:text=The%20House%20of%20Representatives%20Natural,and%204%25%20on%20new%20ones to the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending measure to set an 8% gross royalty on existing mines and 4% on new ones. Supporters project that the measure, which would also set a 7-cent fee for every ton of rock moved, would raise about $2 billion over 10 years.