U.S. Senate’s Warren calls Powell ‘dangerous man’ to lead the Fed By Reuters

U.S. Senate's Warren calls Powell 'dangerous man' to lead the Fed

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to journalists following a closed door Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

(Reuters) – A top Senate Democrat on Tuesday said she would vote against a reappointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, calling him a “dangerous man” to lead the central bank.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the Fed’s oversight of Wall Street and member of the committee that reviews appointments to the Federal Reserve board, said having Powell appointed to a second term as the central bank’s chief is “not a risk worth taking.”

The White House has not yet announced a decision on whether to reappoint Powell, whose term as chair ends in February, or choose an alternative.

