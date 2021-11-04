U.S. Senate’s Schumer says Democrats’ goal is to pass social policy bill before Thanksgiving By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday the Senate Democrats’ goal is to pass President Joe Biden’s social policy bill before the Thanksgiving holiday at the end of November.
“As the House prepares to move forward, the Senate continues to achieve progress in our goal of passing Build Back Better before Thanksgiving. That’s our goal,” Schumer told the Senate.
