U.S. Senate panel to hold Nov 17 hearing on Biden FCC pick

Article content

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a Nov. 17 confirmation hearing for a new term for Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but will not immediately move forward with a hearing for another nominee, officials told Reuters.

Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term on the five-member commission and designated her chair. Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler, who served as an FCC chairman under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. The Commerce Committee will not immediately hold a hearing on Sohn’s nomination.

The committee will also consider the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission at the Nov. 17 hearing. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)