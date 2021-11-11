U.S. Senate panel to hold Nov 17 hearing on Biden FCC pick By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee plans to hold a Nov. 17 confirmation hearing for a new term for Federal Communications Commission Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but will not immediately move forward with a hearing for another nominee, officials told Reuters.

Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term on the five-member commission and designated her chair. Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn, a former senior aide to Tom Wheeler, who served as an FCC chairman under President Barack Obama, a Democrat. The Commerce Committee will not immediately hold a hearing on Sohn’s nomination.

The committee will also consider the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya to serve on the Federal Trade Commission at the Nov. 17 hearing.

