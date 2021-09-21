U.S. Senate may vote soon on Chopra’s move to CFPB By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told lawmakers on Tuesday that he will begin the process of bringing Rohit Chopra’s nomination to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to the floor for a vote.

In his remarks, Schumer praised Chopra as having a long history of defending middle class people from financial institutions and students from for-profit colleges.

Chopra is currently on the Federal Trade Commission. His departure would leave the five-member body with two Democrats and two Republicans; three members of the commission must support a proposal for it to go forward. Privacy advocate Alvaro Bedoya has been nominated to replace him.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee tied 12-12 on Chopra’s nomination to the CFPB in March. He had been unanimously confirmed in 2018 to be an FTC commissioner.

Progressives see both financial regulators as key to advancing policy directives around climate change and racial justice. The CFPB has been a political lightning rod since it was created following the 2009 financial crisis, beloved by Democrats as a guardian of ordinary Americans but reviled by Republicans as too powerful and unaccountable.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR