U.S. Senate leader Schumer opens door to passing election reform bill without Republican help By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday warned Republicans that if they block an upcoming election reform bill he will maneuver to pass it with Democratic support only.
Schumer did not say if or how he might alter the Senate’s filibuster rule to overcome Republicans opposition. But he said in a Senate speech, “We’re going to take action to make sure we protect our democracy and fight against the disease of voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering and election subversion that is metasticizing at the state level.”
