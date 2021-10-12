U.S. Senate Democrat asks Facebook CEO to retain documents By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies remotely via videoconference in this screengrab made from video during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled, “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election,? on Facebook and Twi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday called on Facebook (NASDAQ:) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to testimony from company whistleblower Frances Haugen last week.
“The testimony … raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators, and this committee,” Cantwell, a Democrat, said.
