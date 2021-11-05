U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it harder for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and other tech giants to make acquisitions

The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton had introduced the bill.

A similar bill, introduced by Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries and others, has been voted out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

