U.S. Senate bill would limit big tech mergers By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two U.S. senators have introduced bipartisan legislation that seeks to make it harder for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and other tech giants to make acquisitions
The office of Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said on Friday that she and Republican Tom Cotton had introduced the bill.
A similar bill, introduced by Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries and others, has been voted out of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.