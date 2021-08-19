U.S. Sen. Hickenlooper says he has tested positive for COVID-19 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third senator to announce on Thursday he had contracted the coronavirus.
Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, said he feels good but will isolate. “I’m grateful for the vaccine (& the scientists behind it!) for limiting my symptoms,” he said on Twitter.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.