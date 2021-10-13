U.S. securities regulator will seek admissions of guilt, bars from industry -official By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

By Chris Prentice

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday signaled it would take an increasingly aggressive stance with corporate executives and gatekeepers, including with an increased focus on seeking guilty admissions and bars from industry when warranted.

In remarks highlighting the importance of rebuilding investors’ trust in Corporate America and markets, SEC enforcement director Gurbir Grewal said the agency will be seeking these remedies, marking a turn in strategy for the top U.S. markets regulator.

“We will, in appropriate circumstances, be requiring admissions in places where accountability and acceptance of responsibility, are in the public interest,” Grewal said at an industry conference.

SEC officials under the Trump administration said such a policy would not be a priority. Historically, many of the agency’s resolutions with public companies, financial firms and executives are finalized without the parties admitting or denying the agency’s charges.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR