U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over workplace practices – WSJ

Article content

The U.S. securities regulator is investigating Activision Blizzard’s handling of employees’ allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the investigation and documents viewed by it.

Shares of the Santa Monica, California-based videogame publisher were down 5.4% in afternoon trading.

The regulator has issued a subpoena to the “Call of Duty” developer as well as its senior executives including chief executive officer, Bobby Kotick, the report said. (https://on.wsj.com/2XCTG9m)