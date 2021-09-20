U.S. securities regulator probes Activision over employment matters

Article content

Activision Blizzard said on Monday that the U.S. securities regulator was investigating the videogame publisher’s disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has also issued subpoenas to the company and several of its current and former employees, seeking information regarding the matter, the owner of “Call of Duty” and “Candy Crush” franchises said in a statement.

The investigation comes at a time when Activision is embroiled in a lawsuit that alleges equal pay violations, sex discrimination and sexual harassment at the company. (https://reut.rs/3ECUCeE)