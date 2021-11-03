U.S. SEC staff outlines how companies might exclude a shareholder proposal from corporate elections

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published on Wednesday new staff bulletins outlining how the agency will allow listed companies to exclude a shareholder proposal from corporate ballots.

The new publications by the staff of the securities watchdog replaces Trump-era guidance that demanded companies take more steps to disclose how they craft their shareholder recommendations. Critics said that change aimed to stifle shareholders’ voices.

The new SEC bulletin also comes ahead of an agency review of shareholder voting rule changes that SEC Chair Gary Gensler said he would consider drafting to better oversee proxy advisers – firms that recommend to investors on how to vote in corporate elections and cast ballots on behalf of some asset managers.

Shareholder voting rights have become a major bone of contention in recent years as more investors have pushed companies to take up social and environmental issues.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR