The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing Dow Jones.

Workhorse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Workhorse were down nearly 4% at $9.42 in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)