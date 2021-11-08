U.S. SEC names defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of public accounting watchdog By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday named defense attorney Erica Williams as chair of the nation’s public accounting watchdog.

The SEC said Williams’ appointment as head of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board comes after she previously managed legal and operational functions of the agency, including workflow relating to recommendations from the SEC’s compliance division. She also oversaw “significant personnel, labor and employment matters,” it added.

The agency also said acting chair Duane Desparte will continue to serve as a board member.

In June, the SEC voted to remove https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nr3cpacf-nr3cpac-us-usa-sec-pcaob-idTRNIKCN2DH01H the head of the oversight board that sets standards for audits of public companies and said it planned to replace the rest of the board in due course.

It said at the time that it would solicit additional members as it sought to replace the chair.

On Monday, the SEC – which oversees the accounting watchdog – also named former Democratic-appointed SEC commissioner Kara Stein and two others to serve as members.