U.S. SEC investigating Deutsche Bank’s DWS over sustainability claims

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange commission is investigating Deutsche Bank (DE:)’s asset management arm DWS over how it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
DWS and Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the news, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.
