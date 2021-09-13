Home Business U.S. SEC fines media firms over $539 million for illegal securities offerings...

U.S. SEC fines media firms over $539 million for illegal securities offerings By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Three media companies have agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charges over illegal offerings of stock and digital assets, the regulator said on Monday.

The SEC charged New York-based GTV Media Group Inc. and Saraca Media Group Inc and Phoenix-based Voice of Guo Media Inc with the illegal unregistered offering of GTV common stock. GTV and Saraca were also charged with the illegal unregistered offering of a digital asset security called G-Coins or G-Dollars.

Attorneys for the companies, which did not admit or deny the SEC’s findings, did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

The firms solicited thousands of individuals to invest in the GTV stock offering from April through June 2020 through the firms’ websites and on social media platforms, according to the SEC. GTV and Saraca also solicited individuals to invest in the digital asset offering. Altogether, the firms raised about $487 million from more than 5,000 investors through the offerings.

To settled the charges, GTV and Saraca agreed to disgorge over $434 million plus prejudgment interest of approximately $16 million, and to each pay a civil penalty of $15 million, the SEC said.

Voice of Guo also agreed to a cease-and-desist order, to pay disgorgement of more than $52 million plus prejudgment interest of nearly $2 million, and to pay a civil penalty of $5 million.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©