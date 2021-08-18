Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday it has charged three former engineers at Netflix Inc with trading on nonpublic information around the company’s subscriber growth that generated over $3 million in total profit. The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Seattle, charges the streaming service’s ex-staffers with violating antifraud provisions and trying to evade detection by using encrypted messaging applications. It also found that the staffers exchanged the information with relatives and friends so as to receive cash kickbacks in advance of several consecutive Netflix quarterly earnings, the SEC said.