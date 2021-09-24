U.S. SEC delays until Jan 3 certain assets from enforcement actions related to new disclosure rule By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it would delay until Jan. 3, 2022 certain assets from a new disclosure rule for off-exchange securities, which was due to come into effect on Tuesday.
The agency’s no action letter, which affects quotes published by broker dealers for the buying and selling of government bonds, does not change or amend the agency’s compliance date for a new rule aimed at stamping out fraud in U.S. equities markets starting on Sept. 28, 2021, the agency said.
