U.S. SEC delays until Jan 3 certain assets from enforcement actions related to new disclosure rule By Reuters

The agency’s no action letter, which affects quotes published by broker dealers for the buying and selling of government bonds, does not change or amend the agency’s compliance date for a new rule aimed at stamping out fraud in U.S. equities markets starting on Sept. 28, 2021, the agency said.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it would delay until Jan. 3, 2022 certain assets from a new disclosure rule for off-exchange securities, which was due to come into effect on Tuesday.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.