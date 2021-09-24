U.S. SEC delays certain assets from enforcement actions under new disclosure rule

Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday that it would delay enforcement of certain assets from a new disclosure rule for off-exchange securities until Jan. 3, 2022. The new compliance date was due to come into effect on Tuesday. The agency’s no action letter, which affects quotes published by broker dealers for buying and selling of government bonds, does not change or amend the compliance date for a new rule aimed at stamping out fraud in U.S. equities markets starting on Sept. 28, 2021, the agency said.

Article content The position “concerns enforcement action only and does not represent a legal conclusion with respect to the applicability of statutory or regulatory provisions of the securities laws,” the agency said. Next week’s new measure aims U.S. ‘pink sheets’ in shakeup as securities regulator looks to stamp out fraud to boost investor disclosures by requiring off-exchange issuers to make accurate, up-to-date financial information publicly available. These are frequently penny-stock companies that do not meet the main exchanges’ listing standards. The requirements have sown confusion in the bond market as bankers, trading platforms and investors now face intense compliance demands ahead of an unforeseen month-end deadline.