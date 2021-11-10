U.S. SEC chair Gensler seeks to scrutinize private fund fee arrangements, side letter provisions By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday that the agency will consider new rules that scrutinize private fund fee arrangements, side letter provisions.
Gary Gensler, in a keynote address to members of the Institutional Limited Partners Association, added that the agency rules would aim to mitigate conflicts of interest between fund general partners, affiliates and investors.
Gensler also said he has asked staff for recommendations to enhance hedge fund reporting and disclosure through the agency’s Form Private Fund (Form PF), which is required to help shed light to regulators on the activities of private fund advisors.
