U.S. sanctions several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities over Iran -website By Reuters

(Corrects to clarify sanctions)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States issued Iran-related sanctions targeting several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Friday.
The entities listed include Black Drop Intl Co Ltd, China 49 Group Co Ltd, Damineh Optic Ltd, PCA Xiang Gang Ltd, Taiwan Be Charm Trading Co Ltd, Victory Somo Group HK Ltd, Yummy Be Charm Trading HK Ltd, the department said.
(This story corrects to clarify sanctions)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.