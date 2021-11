U.S. safety regulator says aware of Tesla owner complaint of self-driving test software By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The TESLA logo is seen outside a dealership in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton



(Reuters) – The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is aware of a Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc Model Y owner claiming that he was involved in an accident while using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta.

“NHTSA is aware of the consumer complaint in question and is in communication with the manufacturer to gather additional information,” an NHTSA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

According to an earlier report on Electrek, this would be the first reported FSD Beta accident.