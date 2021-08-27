U.S. resumes supply of Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody combo to some states

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. health officials on Friday decided to resume the supply of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail to states where variants resistant to it are low, saying the therapy could work against the fast-spreading Delta variant based on lab studies. The Department of Health and Human Services narrowed the scope of authorization for the dual-antibody therapy, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, to states including Colorado, Connecticut and Illinois, Indiana. With the Delta variant becoming the dominant strain, the prevalence of variants resistant to the therapy is steadily decreasing, the agency said https://www.phe.gov/emergency/events/COVID19/investigation-MCM/Bamlanivimab-etesevimab/Pages/resumption-in-distribution-bamlanivimabetesevimab.aspx.