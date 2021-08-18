U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient to Jackson Health Center, where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami, Florida, U.S. July 14, 2020.

By Anurag Maan and Kavya B (Reuters) – The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, or about 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to a Reuters tally. Since the start of the pandemic, the country has lost 622,813 people to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths for any country in the world.