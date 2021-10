Article content

The U.S Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has started looking into disclosures that social media giant Facebook Inc’s internal company research had identified ill effects from its products, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-ftc-privacy-kids-11635289993?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)