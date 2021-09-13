U.S. Regulators Approve Texas Nuclear Dump Despite Opposition

Article content (Bloomberg) — Federal regulators approved a private company’s plans to store tens of thousands of tons of highly radioactive nuclear waste in west Texas oil fields, the latest development in a decades-long saga of where to store the nation’s spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a license to Orano CIS LLC and its joint venture partner, Waste Control Specialists LLC, to establish a repository in the heart of Texas’ Permian Basin oil fields for as many as 40,000 metric tons of radioactive waste.

Article content The joint venture, known as Interim Storage Partners LLC, plans to have waste shipped by rail from around the country and sealed in concrete casks where it would be stored above ground at a site about 30 miles from Andrews, Texas, near the New Mexico border. But the project faces stiff opposition from the local community, the state, and oil companies that fear a leak could taint a region that produces millions of barrels of oil a day. The waste that can remain radioactive for thousands or even hundreds of thousands of years. The Andrews County Commissioners’ Court, which functions as the county’s board of commissioners, had previously backed the plan as a means of diversifying the area’s fortunes from the boom and bust of oil cycles. But it reversed course earlier this year and voted unanimously to oppose the project.