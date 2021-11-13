U.S. regulator reviewing Tesla owner complaint on self-driving test software

Article content WASHINGTON — The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is looking into a consumer report that a Tesla Model Y was involved in an accident while using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software. The owner of a 2021 Tesla Model Y reported to the auto safety agency that on Nov. 3 in Brea, California the vehicle was in FSD Beta mode “and while taking a left turn the car went into the wrong lane and I was hit by another driver in the lane next to my lane.”

The car "gave an alert half way through the turn" and the driver tried to assume control "but the car by itself took control and forced itself into the incorrect lane," the report says. The car was severely damaged on the driver side, the owner added. "NHTSA is aware of the consumer complaint in question and is in communication with the manufacturer to gather additional information," an NHTSA spokesperson told Reuters on Friday. Tesla did not immediately comment. Earlier this month, Tesla recalled https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/tesla-recalling-nearly-12000-us-vehicles-over-software-communication-error-2021-11-02 nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles because of a communication error that could trigger a false collision warning or unexpected automatic emergency brake.