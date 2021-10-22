U.S. regulator awards whistleblower $200m record payout over benchmark rigging case

Article content

WASHINGTON — A U.S. regulator on Thursday doled out a record reward of nearly $200 million to a whistleblower who provided information for a case involving the rigging of crucial financial benchmarks, according to the agency and a law firm involved in the award.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)announced the award in a statement on Thursday, but did not disclose the recipient or details about the case or the precise amount.

Law firm Kirby McInerney LLP said in a statement its client scored the record bounty after providing extensive information and documents in 2012 that “catalyzed” investigations by the CFTC and a foreign regulator into benchmark manipulation.