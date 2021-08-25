Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content U.S. authorities are investigating German lender Deutsche Bank’s asset-management arm DWS Group after the firm’s former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, are in early stages, the newspaper said https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-authorities-probing-deutsche-banks-dws-over-sustainability-claims-11629923018?mod=latest_headlines, citing sources.