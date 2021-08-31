U.S. power utilities struggle to restore power after Ida lashes Louisiana

Article content Entergy Corp said crews have begun assessing damage where it is safe to do so now that Hurricane Ida, which weakened to a tropical depression on Monday, has passed through the area, as major utilities in Louisiana grapple with restoring power outages. Road closures, flooding and other accessibility challenges due to the storm could delay restoration in some areas, Entergy Louisiana LLC posted on its website, adding that customers in the hardest-hit areas could experience power outages for weeks.

Article content Based on historical restoration times, customers in the direct path of a storm as intense as Hurricane Ida could experience outages for more than three weeks, it added. “While 90% of customers will be restored sooner, customers in the hardest-hit areas should plan for the possibility of experiencing extended power outages.” Nearly all of Louisiana lost electrical power on Monday after one of the most powerful hurricanes to strike the region downed power lines, littered roads with debris and flooded isolated communities south of New Orleans. Entergy Louisiana said there were about 814,155 customers affected around 5 p.m. on Monday, while major transmission lines that deliver power into the New Orleans area are currently out of service.