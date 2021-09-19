U.S. opens probe into 30 million vehicles over air bag inflators By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Heavy vehicular traffic is seen in the Ocean Beach neighbourhood of San Diego, California, U.S., ahead of the Fourth of July holiday July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. auto safety investigators have opened a new probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers with potentially defective Takata air bag inflators, a government document seen by Reuters shows.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30 million U.S. vehicles from the 2001 through 2019 model years. Automakers were alerted to the investigation, which is not yet public, on Friday.

The new investigation includes vehicles assembled by Honda Motor Co, Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co, Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, General Motors Co (NYSE:), Nissan (OTC:) Motor, Subaru (OTC:), Tesla (NASDAQ:), Ferrari NV (MI:), Nissan Motor, Mazda, Daimler AG (DE:), BMW Chrysler (now part of Stellantis NV), Porsche Cars, Jaguar Land Rover (owned by Tata Motors (NYSE:)) and others.

The automakers on Sunday either declined to comment ahead of NHTSA’s announcement or did not immediately respond to requests for comment. NHTSA did not immediately comment.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR