U.S. Oil Stockpiles Rose 1 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA By Investing.com

By Sam Boughedda
Investing.com — U.S. oil stockpiles rose less than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
Crude inventories rose 1.001m barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.125 million barrels.
Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and , declined by 2.613m barrels in the week against expectations for a draw of 1.133 million barrels, the EIA data showed.
Gasoline inventories declined by 1.555m barrels last week, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a draw of 1.193 million barrels.
